Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Heads back to Cleveland
Korpisalo was sent back to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
This is a procedural move as Korpisalo continues to trade places with Jeff Zatkoff and Matiss Kivlenieks about the organization's ranks. The former is clearly the No. 2 option for the Blue Jackets, but he's only seen 12 games (5-6-0, 3.15 GAA and .903 save percentage) playing second fiddle to reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.
