Korpisalo stopped 39 of 41 shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Besides a bad performance in his first game of the year, Korpisalo has been pretty consistent when he's gotten to start the game. In eight games this year, he's given up two goals in six of them and has exceeded a .920 save percentage five times. Korpisalo makes for a cheap daily play when the Jackets give Sergei Bobrovsky a night off.