Korpisalo surrendered four goals on 42 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win against Montreal.

Korpisalo has now allowed at least four goals in three starts this season, but in his defense, he had to face over 40 shots in each of those games. He has a 3-1-1 record, 3.76 GAA and .909 save percentage in five games in 2022-23. With Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) expected to miss 1-2 weeks, Korpisalo will get a lot of work in the near future.