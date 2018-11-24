Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Hoping to steal win in Pittsburgh
Korpisalo will cover the road net opposite the Penguins in Saturday's game, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
This matchup will feature a pair of backup goalies in Korpisalo and Casey DeSmith. Korpisalo's club has actually been scoring more than the Penguins this season -- 3.41 goals per game compared to 3.33 for Pittsburgh -- but the Finnish backstop has only faced this team once before in his young career. Choose your goalie wisely with 10 games remaining on Saturday's typically busy slate.
