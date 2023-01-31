Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home versus Washington on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo has performed decently of late, going 2-1-1 with a 3.44 GAA and .903 save percentage in his last four contests. The netminder has faced more than 30 shots in three straight games and will likely continue to see a heavy workload given the team's defensive woes.