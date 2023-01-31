Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home versus Washington on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo has performed decently of late, going 2-1-1 with a 3.44 GAA and .903 save percentage in his last four contests. The netminder has faced more than 30 shots in three straight games and will likely continue to see a heavy workload given the team's defensive woes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Struggles in Vancouver•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Slated to start Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Keeps Oilers in check•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Making road start•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Excellent in overtime loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws start Monday•