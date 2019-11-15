Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Friday
Korpisalo will get the starting nod versus the Blues at home Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo is back in the crease after being benched for a game due to his on-ice meltdown. The netminder has struggled to find his game of late, as he is 1-5-0 with a 3.75 GAA and .888 save percentage. If the Finn can't rediscover his game soon, he could see more starts given to backup Elvis Merzlikins.
