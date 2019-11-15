Korpisalo will get the starting nod versus the Blues at home Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo is back in the crease after being benched for a game due to his on-ice meltdown. The netminder has struggled to find his game of late, as he is 1-5-0 with a 3.75 GAA and .888 save percentage. If the Finn can't rediscover his game soon, he could see more starts given to backup Elvis Merzlikins.