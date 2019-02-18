Korpisalo will start the first game of the Jackets' back-to-back in Monday's home clash with Lightning, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Korpisalo has made just one appearance in the crease since the All-Star break, a 29-save defeat to the Blues on Feb. 2. Tampa Bay is averaging a league leading 3.86 goals, so it could be a rough night for the 24-year-old. Meanwhile, the club appears to prefer saving Sergei Bobrovsky for Tuesday's road tilt with Montreal.