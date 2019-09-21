Korpisalo will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Korpisalo was perfect in his preseason debut Tuesday against Buffalo, stopping all 12 shots he faced. The 25-year-old will enter the season as Columbus' No. 1 netminder, but he'll face constant pressure from Elvis Merzlikins for playing time throughout the campaign.