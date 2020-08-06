Korpisalo will get the starting nod in Thursday's Game 3 clash with Toronto, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Despite losing Game 2, Korpisalo put up solid numbers as he stopped 36 of 38 shots, giving him a two-game save percentage of .970. If the Finnish netminder can maintain that level of production, he should be able of securing his team a 2-1 series lead, though he'll need some offensive support.