Korpisalo is slated to start for Thursday's Game 2 matchup with the Lightning.

On the heels of his 85-save performance in Game 1, Korpisalo will be back between the pipes Thursday. Through five postseason outings, the Finnish netminder is sporting a 2-2 record with a 1.34 GAA and .960 save percentage. The netminder figures to keep racking up the saves in Game 2, though he's unlikely to see anywhere close to the same amount of rubber, barring another five-overtime clash.