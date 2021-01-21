Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo has performed well this season, as he is 1-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .944 save percentage in two appearances. Still, coach John Tortorella has continued to split the starts between Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins and may continue to do so for the foreseeable future.