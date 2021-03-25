Korpisalo will get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo has struggled of late despite getting some rest thanks to the return of Elvis Merzlikins (illness), as he is sporting a 1-3-1 record and .910 save percentage in his previous five outings. At this point, Korpisalo will almost certainly fail to reach the 19-win mark he set last year. The duo figure to continue splitting the crease the rest of the way, making Korpisalo a mid-range fantasy option at best.