Korpisalo will get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo has struggled of late despite getting some rest thanks to the return of Elvis Merzlikins (illness), as he is sporting a 1-3-1 record and .910 save percentage in his previous five outings. At this point, Korpisalo will almost certainly fail to reach the 19-win mark he set last year. The duo figure to continue splitting the crease the rest of the way, making Korpisalo a mid-range fantasy option at best.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets no help in Monday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod against Canes•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Slows Hurricanes•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Patrols crease Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Falls to Stars in shootout•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Stars•