Korpisalo will get the starting nod against the Jets at home Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Korpisalo has just one win in his last five contests, posting a 1-2-2 record and 3.54 GAA. With just two more victories, the Finnish netminder would get back over the 10-win mark for the first time since 2019-20 when he set his personal best of 19. Still, with a weak team around him that could get worse if Vladislav Gavrikov is traded away, wins will be hard to come by for Korpisalo the rest of the way.