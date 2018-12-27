Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday
Korpisalo will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo will get the first game of the Jackets' back-to-back in order to give Sergei Bobrovsky an extra day of rest coming out of the Christmas break. The 24-year-old Korpisalo has appeared in 12 games this season, in which he posted a 5-2-2 record with a 3.54 GAA.
