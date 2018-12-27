Korpisalo will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo will get the first game of the Jackets' back-to-back in order to give Sergei Bobrovsky an extra day of rest coming out of the Christmas break. The 24-year-old Korpisalo has appeared in 12 games this season, in which he posted a 5-2-2 record with a 3.54 GAA.