Korpisalo will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 5 clash with Tampa Bay.
Korpisalo is sporting a 1.65 GAA and .950 save percentage through the first four games of the series, yet has still secured just one win thus far. As long as the netminder continues to perform at an elite level, he should give his offense the opportunity to stave off elimination.
