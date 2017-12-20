Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Wednesday
Korpisalo will get a rare start between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korpisalo will be logging just his third game in the month of December, having made one relief appearance during that stretch. In limited action this season, the netminder has been decent, as he has posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.98 GAA. The 23-year-old is firmly cemented in the backup role and won't be taking many outings away from Sergei Bobrovsky.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Surrenders two in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stops 25 shots in 4-2 win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod for Friday's match•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stands tall against Hurricanes•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Guarding goal against Carolina•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Returns to big leagues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...