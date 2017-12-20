Korpisalo will get a rare start between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Korpisalo will be logging just his third game in the month of December, having made one relief appearance during that stretch. In limited action this season, the netminder has been decent, as he has posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.98 GAA. The 23-year-old is firmly cemented in the backup role and won't be taking many outings away from Sergei Bobrovsky.