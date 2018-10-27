Korpisalo is slated to take on the Sabres at home Saturday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo reportedly was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the strong hint that he'll battle with the Swords in the upcoming contest. The Finnish backstop is undefeated through three games this season, but based on his 3.30 GAA and .898 save percentage over that span, the Blue Jackets have clearly been bailing him out. Korpisalo can ill-afford to let up more than he has, especially considering he'll be meeting up with a red-hot Sabres team that has won each of its last three games.