Korpisalo is currently in the minors with AHL Cleveland, TSN reports.

On multiple occasions, the Blue Jackets have had Korpisalo trading places with prospect Matiss Kivlenieks to ensure that the former gets enough playing time to keep him fresh. After all, there's not a lot of work for the Finn in the NHL as the backup to reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky. Still, Korpisalo's stay in the AHL figures to be brief.