Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net for regular-season finale
Korpisalo will guard the goal during Saturday's regular-season finale against the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korpisalo will get in one last start before the regular season closes out to keep him sharp in the event he's needed in the postseason. Sergei Bobrovsky figures to start all of the playoff contests if healthy, leaving Saturday as likely the last go around for Korpisalo in 2017-18. He will attempt to finish things off strong but the Blue Jackets will be without a number of regulars in the finale.
