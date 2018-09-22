Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net Saturday
Korpisalo is the projected stater for Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh, The Athletic's Alison Lukan reports.
Lukan also lists Jean-Francois Berube as the backup for the contest. While Berube could push Kropisalo for the backup job behind Sergei Bobrovsky should the 24-year-old Finn struggle, that spot is definitely Korpisalo's to lose.
