Korpisalo is the projected stater for Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh, The Athletic's Alison Lukan reports.

Lukan also lists Jean-Francois Berube as the backup for the contest. While Berube could push Kropisalo for the backup job behind Sergei Bobrovsky should the 24-year-old Finn struggle, that spot is definitely Korpisalo's to lose.

