Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net Tuesday
Korpisalo will contend with the Canucks on Tuesday while defending the home net, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Korpisalo stepped in for a struggling Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday and set aside 14 of the 15 shots he faced in the contest. He will be rewarded with the start Tuesday and could have a decent shot at posting some fantasy-friendly numbers against a Canucks club sporting a minus-9 goal differential over 18 road games this season.
