Korpisalo will start Friday's game against the Penguins, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Flyers in his last start, so he'll hope to start a new streak against the other team from Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's scoring 3.52 goals per game after Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Canucks, so Korpisalo's owners should consider alternatives in this 12-game slate.