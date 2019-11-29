Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In starter's crease Friday
Korpisalo will start Friday's game against the Penguins, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Flyers in his last start, so he'll hope to start a new streak against the other team from Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's scoring 3.52 goals per game after Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Canucks, so Korpisalo's owners should consider alternatives in this 12-game slate.
