Korpisalo allowed two goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

The Oilers' goals came 5:59 apart in the second period, but Korpisalo was otherwise the best player in the game. He helped the Blue Jackets scrape together three of a possible four points through the first half of their road trip. The 28-year-old has gone 3-2-1 in January, and he's up to 8-8-2 with a 3.22 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 21 outings overall. Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins will likely split the last two games on the trip -- the Blue Jackets play in Vancouver on Friday and Seattle on Saturday.