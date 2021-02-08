Korpisalo allowed six goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

The loss didn't come without controversy, as Vincent Trocheck's second period goal likely should have been called back for offside. It wasn't, and Korpisalo wasn't particularly successful in stopping much else Sunday. The Finn dropped to 3-3-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .899 save percentage in eight contests. Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) and Matiss Kivlenieks (lower body) may not be available for Monday's rematch with the Hurricanes, so it would either be Korpisalo or Cameron Johnson making the start in that contest.