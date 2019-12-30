Korpisalo (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against Chicago after facing one shootout attempt, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo coughed up a goal to Jonathan Toews in the opening shootout round and was in some noticeable discomfort afterward. He left the contest while backup Elvis Merzlikins finished things up. Korpisalo allowed two goals -- both in the second period-- on 30 shots. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against Florida.