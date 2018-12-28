Korpisalo made 19 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

Despite the limited number of opportunities against him, Korpisalo needed a Zach Werenski equalizer with 2:20 remaining to avoid a regulation loss. Don't be fooled by the backup's 6-2-2 record, as his .884 save percentage suggests Korpisalo's no threat whatsoever to Sergei Bobrovsky's starting job.