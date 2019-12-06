Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Light workload lapse
Korpisalo made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
The ice was heavily titled into the New York end -- Columbus fired 47 shots at Alexandar Georgiev. Korpisalo only faced 19 and sometimes it's hard to stay focused with that little work. He's 1-3 in his last four starts.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Cuffed by Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Arizona•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Defeats Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In starter's crease Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Comes up short against Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.