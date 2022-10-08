Korpisalo (hip) is likely to start the season on the injured reserve list, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo underwent hip surgery in late March and while he was finally a full participant in practice Tuesday, he still has yet to see any game action. Look for Elvis Merzlikins to start the season as the No. 1 goaltender with the Blue Jackets with Daniil Tarasov backing him up.