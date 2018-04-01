Korpisalo made 24 saves in a 5-4 OT loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Finn, but he battled to help the Jackets earn a point. This could be Korpisalo's last start of the season; there just aren't enough games left to warrant him getting in the blue paint.

