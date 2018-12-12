Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Loses to Canucks
Korpisalo allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old played well in relief Saturday, but he hasn't been sharp in his last two starts, yielding seven goals on 61 shots (.885 save percentage). That save percentage is actually right in line with his number for the season, and with a .897 save percentage in 2017-18, he wasn't much better last season. With those numbers, he's somehow gone 5-2-2, but the victories probably aren't worth the issues he'll bring in the other categories.
