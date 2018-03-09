Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 23 saves in Thursday's OT win
Korpisalo stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
It wasn't a sharp outing by any means, and Korpisalo allowed two late goals in the third period to send the game to OT, but he got bailed out by Seth Jones in the extra frame. With the Jackets back in action Friday hosting the Red Wings, expect Sergei Bobrovsky to be between the pipes now that he seems to have shaken off his illness, with Korpisalo back in his usual backup role.
