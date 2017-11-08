Korpisalo saved 26 of 28 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Nashville.

This was just the fourth start of the season for the Columbus backup, and it was easily his best with his club on the second leg of a back-to-back set and facing an admirable opponent. Sergei Bobrovsky will continue to see the lion's share of starts for the Blue Jackets, but keeping the No. 1 fresh and healthy is a priority, so Korpisalo is going to receive semi-regular playing time. At worst, the 23-year-old Finn is a streaming option in seasonal leagues or low-priced flier in daily contests when starting against a favorable opponent. Additionally, if Bobrovsky ever missed time, Korpisalo's value would likely skyrocket.