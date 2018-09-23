Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 26 stops in preseason loss
Korpisalo stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.
He got very little support from a Columbus blue line corps that featured none of the team's top six defensemen, but Korpisalo still fared better in two periods than his replacement, Jean-Francois Berube, did in the third. Barring a shocking trade of Sergei Bobrovsky, Korpisalo is set to open the season as the Jackets' No. 2 netminder.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Turns away 23 in loss to Preds•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In net for regular-season finale•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Loses in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stepping in for spot start•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 34 saves in Monday's OT win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...