Korpisalo stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

He got very little support from a Columbus blue line corps that featured none of the team's top six defensemen, but Korpisalo still fared better in two periods than his replacement, Jean-Francois Berube, did in the third. Barring a shocking trade of Sergei Bobrovsky, Korpisalo is set to open the season as the Jackets' No. 2 netminder.