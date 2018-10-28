Korpisalo made 34 saves for the Blue Jackets in a 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday night.

He made consecutive starts for the first time this season. Korpisalo made some spectacular saves even though his ratios aren't great (3.46 GAA, .897 save percentage). This season is a test for the Finn, who could be forced to carry a heavier load later in the season if a big trade is in the offing for Bob the Goalie. Stash him now.