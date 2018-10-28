Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Makes 34 big saves in OT win
Korpisalo made 34 saves for the Blue Jackets in a 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday night.
He made consecutive starts for the first time this season. Korpisalo made some spectacular saves even though his ratios aren't great (3.46 GAA, .897 save percentage). This season is a test for the Finn, who could be forced to carry a heavier load later in the season if a big trade is in the offing for Bob the Goalie. Stash him now.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In line to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets win but allows four goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Protecting net versus Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins but struggles•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Delivers Opening Night win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.