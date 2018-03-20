Korpisalo stopped 34 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

The Jackets backup came up big, making tough saves all night to help the club steal one on the road and win its eighth straight game. Korpisalo has recorded the victory in three of those games, posting a .913 save percentage along the way, but with no more back-to-backs left on Columbus' schedule, the 23-year-old may well have seen his last action of the season.