Korpisalo stopped 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Making his first start since Jan. 18, the Jackets backup carried a 3-2 lead into the third period but couldn't make it stick. Korpisalo hasn't done much in his rare appearances to earn extra work in Sergei Bobrovsky's stead, but he could see a couple more starts over the next two weeks with Columbus facing two sets of back-to-back games before Valentine's Day.