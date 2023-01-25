Korpisalo will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Korpisalo was solid in his last start Monday against the Flames, turning aside 45 of 49 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his eighth win of the season in a rough road matchup with a scorching-hot Edmonton team that's won six straight contests.