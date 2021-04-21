Korpisalo stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.
This one was all Florida from the jump, as Korpisalo got beaten twice in 14 seconds around the seven-minute mark of the first period. The netminder has just one win over the last month, going 1-4-2, and over the season he has a rough 3.27 GAA and .894 save percentage.
