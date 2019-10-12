Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Named Saturday starter
Korpisalo will start Saturday's road affair in Carolina, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Korpisalo wasn't great Friday against the Ducks, allowing a pair of goals on 23 shots in a losing effort. The 25-year-old will need to get that loss out of his mind quickly and focus on slowing down the undefeated Hurricanes who enter Saturday's contest averaging 4.20 goals per game, fifth-most in the league.
