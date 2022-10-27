Korpisalo (hip) will travel with the Blue Jackets to Finland in preparation for the Global Series against Colorado, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Korpisalo has been sidelined since undergoing hip surgery in March but he's resumed practicing and will likely be activated as Columbus' third goalie before next Friday's contest. The 28-year-old netminder had a rocky 2021-22 campaign wit a .877 save percentage through 22 appearances. Korpisalo should serve as the backup to Elvis Merzlikins when healthy.