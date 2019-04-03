Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Needed in relief against Bruins
Korpisalo stopped three of five shots after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky late in the second period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.
Depending on how things go, this could be the last action Korpisalo sees this season -- the Jackets may need to win their final two games this weekend to ensure themselves of a playoff spot, in which case Bobrovsky will almost certainly be in net for both. If so, Korpisalo would end the season with a 9-7-3 record, 3.00 GAA and .895 save percentage -- mediocre numbers that would do little to ensure him a job next season, even if Bobrovsky leaves in free agency.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Bad times continue versus Oilers•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Draws road start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Busy man in goalie duel•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Defending net Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gives it old college try•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...