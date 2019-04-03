Korpisalo stopped three of five shots after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky late in the second period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Depending on how things go, this could be the last action Korpisalo sees this season -- the Jackets may need to win their final two games this weekend to ensure themselves of a playoff spot, in which case Bobrovsky will almost certainly be in net for both. If so, Korpisalo would end the season with a 9-7-3 record, 3.00 GAA and .895 save percentage -- mediocre numbers that would do little to ensure him a job next season, even if Bobrovsky leaves in free agency.