Korpisalo stopped all five shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the third period of Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

Making his first appearance since Feb. 18, Korpisalo wasn't tested too much in relief but still handling everything that came his way. The Jackets' No. 2 netminder now sports an uninspiring 3.01 GAA and .897 save percentage on the season, but he could get the call once again Sunday night against the Jets.