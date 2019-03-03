Korpisalo stopped all five shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the third period of Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

Making his first appearance since Feb. 18, Korpisalo wasn't tested too much in relief but still handling everything that came his way. The Jackets' No. 2 netminder now sports an uninspiring 3.01 GAA and .897 save percentage on the season, but he could get the call once again Sunday night against the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories