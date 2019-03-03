Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Needed in relief against Oilers
Korpisalo stopped all five shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the third period of Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.
Making his first appearance since Feb. 18, Korpisalo wasn't tested too much in relief but still handling everything that came his way. The Jackets' No. 2 netminder now sports an uninspiring 3.01 GAA and .897 save percentage on the season, but he could get the call once again Sunday night against the Jets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Unravels against Lightning•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Solid in loss to Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Winning streak snapped by Habs•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Taking on Canadiens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...