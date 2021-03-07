Korpisalo allowed four goals on 22 shots and was lifted from the game midway through the third period of a 5-0 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Korpisalo had been playing pretty well over his previous five appearances, including wins in each of his last two, but this wasn't his night. He didn't have a lot of defensive help, especially on Dallas' third and fourth goals when a ton of ice suddenly opened up directly in front of him, but he had also badly overplayed the Stars' second tally. It was the fourth one by Roope Hintz that chased Korpisalo to the bench in favor of Veini Vehvilainen with just under 11 minutes remaining. Korpisalo and the Blue Jackets have two days off prior to a two-game set with Florida.