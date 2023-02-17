Korpisalo made 37 saves in a 3-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Kyle Connor put Winnipeg up 1-0 from the right circle on the power play at 19:58 of the first period. But from that point, Korpisalo bricked up the twine tent. This was just his ninth win of the season. Korpisalo is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and his name continues to swirl as a potential trade target before the deadline. A change of scenery should help his game.