Korpisalo is being held out of game action while he completes his recovery from hip surgery, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The veteran netminder has been cleared to skate, but the Blue Jackets are being cautious with him this preseason. Korpisalo is still expected to open the year as the No. 2 goalie behind Elvis Merzlikins.
