Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Not starting against Sens
Contrary to a previous report, Korpisalo won't start Saturday's game against the Senators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Instead, Korpisalo will take the light off while Elvis Merzlikins gets the nod. Korpisalo has been the clear No. 1 goaltender so far, as Merzlikins sports an 0-4-3 record during his first NHL season.
More News
