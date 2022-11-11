Korpisalo stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Making only his second start of the season after recovering from hip surgery, Korpisalo looked sharp and helped the Blue Jackets snap a five-game losing skid. It was a costly win for Columbus though as the team's blue line suffered two more injuries, including one to Zach Werenski (upper body) that could be long term, and the lack of experience in front of him is going to make Korpisalo a very risky fantasy option even if he does begin pushing Elvis Merzlikins for the No. 1 job.