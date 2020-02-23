Korpisalo (knee) was recalled from AHL Cleveland and activated off injured reserve Sunday.

The 25-year-old has not seen action since Dec. 29 while dealing with the knee injury, so his return is huge news for the team. Korpisalo had been an All-Star caliber netminder before getting injured, going 17-10-4 along with a 2.49 GAA and .913 save percentage this season. The team reassigned Matiss Kivlenieks to AHL Cleveland, so it will be Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins as the team's goaltenders going forward, barring any injury setbacks.