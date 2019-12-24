Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: On roll entering break
Korpisalo stopped 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
The Blue Jackets' netminder has won five straight and is unbeaten in regulation across his last eight appearances, posting a 6-0-2 record over that span. Korpisalo is 17-10-3 in 2019-20 and should continue to see the lion's share of starts for the Blue Jackets coming out of the holiday break.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod against Isles•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Sharp and focused•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Among NHL leaders in wins•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stays hot in Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.