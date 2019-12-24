Korpisalo stopped 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

The Blue Jackets' netminder has won five straight and is unbeaten in regulation across his last eight appearances, posting a 6-0-2 record over that span. Korpisalo is 17-10-3 in 2019-20 and should continue to see the lion's share of starts for the Blue Jackets coming out of the holiday break.