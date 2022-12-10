Korpisalo (lower body) will be sidelined for at least one week, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Korpisalo was injured in Friday's game against Calgary. Columbus is expected to bring up netminder Jet Greaves from AHL Cleveland to serve as the backup for Elvis Merzlikins.
